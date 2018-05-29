WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Sings National Anthem at Indy 500
May 29, 2018
Kelly Clarkson getting great reviews for her rendition of the national anthem at the 2018 Indianapolis 500 over the weekend. This isn't her first time, she previously sang the anthem at the 2011 Indy 500, when she collaborated with Seal.
THAT'S how you sing the National Anthem.— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2018
Thank you, @Kelly_Clarkson.#Indy500 | #ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/JxBu1Rox9V
