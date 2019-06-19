WATCH: Ketchup-Obsessed Ed Sheeran Stars in Heinz Ad

Ketchup enthusiast Ed Sheeran messaged Heinz with an idea for an ad--and now the pop star is starring in his own condiment commercial! "Heinz Tomato Ketchup superfan Ed Sheeran came to us with a great idea for a Heinz ad based on his own experience," the company wrote Monday alongside the 80-second clip on YouTube. "We were thrilled to make it happen." The spot begins with the words "Based on a Real DM From Ed Sheeran" and shows the artist walking into a "super fancy restaurant" and shocking everyone in sight by busting out his own bottle of ketchup from his bag. "The food looked good," he says in a voiceover. "I just thought that there was something missing." Us Weekly notes that back in April, Sheeran Instagrammed pics of himself posing with a bottle of Heinz and wrote, “Yo @heinz I have an idea for a TV ad if you wanna do one, if not I won’t be offended...Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people."

Video of Ed&#039;s Heinz Ad