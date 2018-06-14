WATCH: Kid Holds Hilarious Sign to Welcome Mom Home at Airport

An Oklahoma woman was a little embarrassed when she returned home to find her son waiting for her at the airport with an interesting sign. According to a now-viral Facebook post, Barbara Nielsen arrived at the airport to find her 4-year old son Daimen holding up a sign reading: "Welcome home from prison mom."

Her friend made the image public and added the caption, "So a friend was gone for a week on BUSINESS and her husband made this sign for their son to hold to welcome mom back! I died laughing."

Nielsen told ABC News that her 4-year-old had no idea what the sign actually said:

Video of 4-year-old welcomes mom home at airport with hilarious sign

