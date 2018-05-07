WATCH: Lady Antebellum Screws Up the National Anthem

And here we go again.....I really find this amusing. I've been to a lot of games and events that start off with the National Anthem. I've never once forgotten the words. Have you? Maybe it's nerves. I don't know. hahaha....This time it was Lady Antebellum's turn to mess up the words.

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood were front and center at the playoff game between the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, when they sang the song famously messed up by so many.

They did not disappoint. Each sings a different verse during the pesky part of the tune, and the players try hard not to crack up.

It's at about the 1:12 mark.