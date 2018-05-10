WATCH: Lindsay Lohan's BFF is a Real Housewife???

This is an odd pairing, don't ya think? Us Weekly reports that when Lindsay Lohan visits New York City these days, she crashes with an unlikely BFF: Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin. On May 1, Lohan even Instagrammed a video that showed her working out with Zarin and a trainer. "Lindsay stays in Jill’s daughter’s room," a source says, adding that the Lohans and Zarins have been family friends for years. While Jill's daughter, Ally, currently lives in London, Lohan moved to Dubai in 2017. Meanwhile, Lohan can't stay with her mom on Long Island now that Dina has lost her kids' childhood home to foreclosure after defaulting on the mortgage earlier this year. We haven't heard too much about Lindsay lately. A friend of Lindsay's says she's "reading scripts and working hard."