WATCH: Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Sing 'Hello'

On Sunday night’s episode of American Idol, judge Lionel Richie joined host Ryan Seacrest for an impromptu performance of his iconic hit “Hello.” The unexpected moment took place after top 24 hopeful Brandon Diaz chose to sing the song during solo performance night. After Katy Perry and Lionel both said Brandon’s song choice was “brave,” Ryan invited Lionel to join him and Brandon onstage. We're going a little out of order...here's Lionel and Ryan's "duet":

Video of Ryan Seacrest Sings &quot;Hello&quot; With Lionel Richie - American Idol 2018 on ABC

And here's Brandon's version of the song:

Video of Brandon Diaz Sings &quot;Hello&quot; by Lionel Richie - Top 24 Solos - American Idol 2018 on ABC

