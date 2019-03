A video of a man singing at one of Walt Disney World's resorts is going viral. The video shows Justin Gigliello singing 'Ave Marie' at the Grand Floridian. His daughter, Lyla, asked the man playing the piano if her dad could sing along while he played. Wow what a voice! And even better is his daughter staring up at him with complete adoration. LOVE!

