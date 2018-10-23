WATCH: Mariah Carey Headed to The Voice Next Week

October 23, 2018
Onetime American Idol judge Mariah Carey is headed to The Voice! TODAY reported on Tuesday that the 48-year-old diva will serve as an advisor to Jennifer Hudson's team members during the upcoming knockout rounds. "The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away,” Carey says about working with this season's Voice competitors. "It’s like a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent...It’s nice to see other people and what they’re doing and what they’re working with and what they’re bringing to the table in terms of their contributions as artists. So I really enjoyed it." Carey, who once called Idol the "worst experience of my life," will make her Voice debut next week.

