WATCH: Mark Wahlberg's Daughters Annoyed By Shirtless Pics

On Wednesday's episode of Ellen, Mark Wahlberg revealed that his children are not fans of the shirtless photos he posts on social media. "My daughters get very annoyed by the pictures. Very annoyed," he admitted. The 46-year-old father of four goes on to say that sometimes, however, his appearance comes in handy. "They don’t like it when I scare the boyfriend and then all of the sudden they’re like, ‘Dad, can you come see me at school?’ because they want me to come and scare the boyfriend," he joked.

Video of Mark Wahlberg Takes the Audience by Surprise

