WATCH: Meet the World's Ugliest Dog

Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old English Bulldog with a tongue that might make Gene Simmons jealous, was crowned the World's Ugliest Dog at the 30th annual Petaluma World's Ugliest Dog competition on Saturday. "Nine years young with a swaggering tongue, Zsa Zsa delivered a shower of slobber as she claimed this year's title," the competition announced in a statement. Added NBC News correspondent and judge Jo Ling Kent, "It was a very difficult decision. We loved all of the dogs. It was a huge responsibility and we are just so happy for Zsa Zsa." The pup, who was bought by a rescue group at a dog auction after spending five years at a puppy mill in Missouri, won $1,500 and a trip to New York. TODAY will also roll out the red carpet for Zsa Zsa and owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota.

