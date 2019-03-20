WATCH: Michael Buble Special on NBC Tonight

There's a Michael Buble special, buble!, on NBC tonight at 9pm. Michael told People magazine, “This is musically and biographically a walk through my life." He adds, “This was a longtime dream for me to make this kind of show,” says Bublé of “the documentary, biography and concert” all wrapped in one. Here's a preview:

Video of Michael Bublé&#039;s Life Journey - in Concert! (Promo)

Michael Buble is in town this Friday, March 22nd, at Enterprise Center. Click here for concert info.