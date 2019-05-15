WATCH: Mick Jagger Dances in Video After Undergoing Heart Surgery
Looking good!
May 15, 2019
Mick Jagger is back to dancing in the studio after undergoing heart surgery earlier this year. On Wednesday, the Rolling Stones frontman Instagrammed a video that shows him shaking his tail feather while practicing his moves in a mirror. While the 75-year-old didn't caption the clip, his son Lucas commented, "Oh, woah!" Jagger had a heart valve replaced in early April, forcing his band to postpone their March tour dates. They've since announced they plan to reschedule those dates for July.