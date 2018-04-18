WATCH: Mom Goes Viral For Admitting Favoring One of Her Kids

A mother of four in the UK is going viral--and getting slammed--after she admitted on TV that she has a favorite child. "Kennedie is just all around nicer to be around," Alisha Tierney-March revealed about her 2-year-old daughter on Tuesday's episode of ThisMorning. “I’ve just got a different bond with Kennedie. I have got such a strong bond with her. I’m not sure if it’s [due] to breastfeeding." Tierney-March, who's also mom to 9-year-old Addison, 7-year-old Harleigh and 1-year-old Elijah, added that Kennedie doesn't get special treatment just because she likes her best. "They all get loved equally," she said. "My husband thinks Kennedie gets away with more, but I’m not going to punish a 2-year-old the way I do a 7 or 9-year-old." One shocked viewer later wrote on Twitter, "Those children are unavoidably going to grow up with psychological issues. To think there are people out there who can’t have kids." Another tweeted, "They’re children, not shoes, love!!!" What do you think?

