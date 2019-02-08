WATCH Mr. Rogers Documentary on TV This Weekend

In between my viewing of Live PD, there's another thing I want to watch this weekend. The documentary about Fred Rogers aka Mr. Rogers, Won't You Be My Neighbor. If you didn't get to see it in theaters or if you just want to watch again it will be on Saturday night. You can watch on HBO (or HBO GO, HBO Now), Saturday Feb 9th at 7pm or on PBS, Channel 9 in St. Louis at 7p. HBO has the rights but said in a press release that they“will honor Fred Rogers’ contribution and commitment to public television with a special presentation of the film on PBS’ Independent Lens, coinciding with the HBO debut.”

Video of WON&#039;T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters June 8