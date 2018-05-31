WATCH: New Maroon 5 Video Features Tons of Celebs

Maroon 5 sing the praises of womankind with a little help from Cardi B in the official music video for their latest single, "Girls Like You." The four-and-a-half-minute clip, which dropped Wednesday on YouTube, has Adam Levine singing the song as lots of famous women--including Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Mary J. Blige, gymnast Aly Raisman, snowboarder Chloe Kim, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and Sarah Silverman--dance around him. The video ends with Levine wrapping wife Behati Prinsloo in his arms as she holds their older daughter, Dusty Rose. "Girls Like You" is the third single off Maroon 5's 2017 album, Red Pill Blues.

Video of Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B