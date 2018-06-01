WATCH: NFL Player Goes Viral for Paying Stranger's Baggage Fee

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham is going viral after helping out a young woman at LAX. "WOW okay so the most amazing thing just happened to me and I can’t help but share it with the world," Delilah Cassidy tweeted Wednesday. She explained she was trying to fly home to Arizona when American Airlines told her she needed to pay $50 for a carry-on bag that was too big. Her credit card wasn't working and she feared missing her flight until "this man walks up and says, 'How much is it?' They tell him $50 and he says, 'I got it.'" Cassidy added, "This man was an angel. I stop him as he’s sitting in first class and try to give him my money but he just shook me off and told me to pay it forward." After their flight landed, she tweeted an update: "It was Jermaine Gresham."

Update: It was Jermaine Gresham. pic.twitter.com/aJ0bXoNm8Q — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

Cassidy had even written about Gresham as a sports journalism student at Arizona State University a few years ago, but hadn't recognized him in the midst of her crisis. "He said, 'If it was me, I would want someone to have done that for me," Cassidy told CBS-5.