WATCH: Oldest Man in US Turns 112, Smokes 12 Cigars a Day

The oldest man in the U.S. turned 112 on Friday, and to celebrate, he probably did what he reportedly does every day: Sip on whiskey and Coke while smoking a dozen cigars. Richard Overton told The Dallas Morning News last week that his secret to a long life is, "Just keep living, don’t die." The Texas native and World War II veteran also wakes up every morning by downing multiple cups of coffee. Among those celebrating his birthday on Friday was the Texas Historical Commission, which tweeted, "Happy 112th birthday to America’s oldest living man and WWII veteran, Richard Overton. Born in Bastrop County in 1906, Overton served in the South Pacific. He resides in his home in East Austin, where he enjoys cigars and drinking whiskey on his front porch." Overton's 112th birthday came just two days after the oldest person in the U.S., 114-year-old Delphine Gibson of Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, passed away.

Video of Richard Overton, 111, &#039;just keeps living&#039;