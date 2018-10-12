WATCH: Patrick Dempsey Talks 'Enchanted' Sequel

Do you believe in fairy tales? You should, because Patrick Dempsey has revealed that it's possible Enchanted will get a sequel. It's been 11 years since the orginal and Dempsey tells Entertainment Tonight that a team is "in the process of working on the book, the lyrics and the musical aspects" of a follow-up to the 2007 romantic fantasy. "We'll see what happens," the actor adds. "I think it's such a beloved movie we need to make sure it's right before we move forward." Leading lady Amy Adams has also stated that she would "absolutely" do a sequel. Everyone call their fairy godmother, stat! (sidenote: he's still HOT)