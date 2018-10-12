WATCH: Patrick Dempsey Talks 'Enchanted' Sequel

It's been 11 years since the original

Do you believe in fairy tales? You should, because Patrick Dempsey has revealed that it's possible Enchanted will get a sequel. It's been 11 years since the orginal and Dempsey tells Entertainment Tonight  that a team is "in the process of working on the book, the lyrics and the musical aspects" of a follow-up to the 2007 romantic fantasy. "We'll see what happens," the actor adds. "I think it's such a beloved movie we need to make sure it's right before we move forward." Leading lady Amy Adams has also stated that she would "absolutely" do a sequel. Everyone call their fairy godmother, stat! (sidenote: he's still HOT)

