WATCH: Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

"Penny Lane, there is a Beatle taking photographs!" That's just one of the amazing, life-imitating-art moments that transpired Thursday when James Corden unveiled his latest Carpool Karaoke segment with Paul McCartney. The Late Late Show segment found Corden and McCartney visiting the latter's childhood home in Liverpool and singing the Beatles' "Drive My Car." At one point, Corden even dressed up like a member of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Corden also teared up time and again while gushing to McCartney about how much the Beatles' music means to him. "Your music is so full of positivity and joy and a message of love and togetherness, I feel like it’s more relevant today than it’s maybe ever been," Corden said. The pair also recreated several Beatles moments, walking down Penny Lane and into a barbershop where there was a photo on the wall of McCartney getting his hair cut by John Lennon.

Video of Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke