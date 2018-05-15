WATCH: Peeing Toddler Crashes Couples Proposal

On Saturday in Michigan, Kevin Przytula got down on one knee in front of a fountain to propose marriage to Allyssa Anter. She said yes, with Przytula's 11-year-old daughter, Kayleigh, filming the magical moment. But it was Przytula's 3-year-old son, Owen, who stole the show by dropping his pants and peeing as the happy couple embraced. After soon burst into hysterical laughter when she caught a glimpse of Owen's impromptu potty-training sessions. "He pees outside at home sometimes in the yard, and we went and got ice cream the other day and he did it in the parking lot there." O-M-G hahahahaha

Video of Kid Pees During Proposal