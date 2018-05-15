WATCH: Pink Let's 12-Year-Old Sing at Concert
She was awesome!!
May 15, 2018
A 12-year-old Canadian girl launched a social media campaign to get PINK to let her sing at her show this past Saturday night in Vancouver. Victoria Anthony ended up on the news after she made a video of her singing. It was so good Sarah McLachlan tweeted it:
Hey @Pink, you have to check out 12yr old @vicanthonymusic. She really wants to sing with you May 12th in #Vancouver. Make her #dreamcometrue. #VicAndPink #BeautifulTraumaWorldTour https://t.co/dUKIcepP87— Sarah McLachlan (@SarahMcLachlan) May 5, 2018
So on Saturday night, Pink actually went down to Victoria's seat and let her sing "Perfect"
This is so awesome. I have tears and chills.