WATCH: Pink Let's 12-Year-Old Sing at Concert

A 12-year-old Canadian girl launched a social media campaign to get PINK to let her sing at her show this past Saturday night in Vancouver. Victoria Anthony ended up on the news after she made a video of her singing. It was so good Sarah McLachlan tweeted it:

So on Saturday night, Pink actually went down to Victoria's seat and let her sing "Perfect"

Video of Victoria Anthony Singing to Pink at Rogers Arena Vancouver #VicAndPink

This is so awesome. I have tears and chills.