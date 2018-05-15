WATCH: Pink Let's 12-Year-Old Sing at Concert

She was awesome!!

May 15, 2018
A 12-year-old Canadian girl launched a social media campaign to get PINK to let her sing at her show this past Saturday night in Vancouver. Victoria Anthony ended up on the news after she made a video of her singing. It was so good Sarah McLachlan tweeted it: 

 

So on Saturday night, Pink actually went down to Victoria's seat and let her sing "Perfect" 

This is so awesome. I have tears and chills. 

