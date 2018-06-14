WATCH: A Pizza Box Designed to Eat in Bed
A pizza box you unfold into a tray table!
June 14, 2018
Um yeah.... a pizza box designed to eat in bed!?!? It's true! It's by a company called Boston Pizza (but actually a Canadian company.)
It was never all that challenging in the first place, but eating pizza in bed just got even easier, thanks to a new pizza box developed by Canadian chain @BostonPizza. #Pizza #PizzainBed pic.twitter.com/F74O0kefzd— PMQ Pizza Magazine (@PMQpizzamag) June 13, 2018
Yes! It's called BP in Bed. The pizza box is made out of your typical cardboard but you can unfold it and create a tray table! See how it works: