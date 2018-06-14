WATCH: A Pizza Box Designed to Eat in Bed

A pizza box you unfold into a tray table!

June 14, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Um yeah.... a pizza box designed to eat in bed!?!? It's true! It's by a company called Boston Pizza (but actually a Canadian company.) 

Yes! It's called BP in Bed. The pizza box is made out of your typical cardboard but you can unfold it and create a tray table! See how it works: 

 

Tags: 
pizza
eating in bed
food

Trish's Dishes