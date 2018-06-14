WATCH: A Pizza Box Designed to Eat in Bed

Um yeah.... a pizza box designed to eat in bed!?!? It's true! It's by a company called Boston Pizza (but actually a Canadian company.)

It was never all that challenging in the first place, but eating pizza in bed just got even easier, thanks to a new pizza box developed by Canadian chain @BostonPizza. #Pizza #PizzainBed pic.twitter.com/F74O0kefzd — PMQ Pizza Magazine (@PMQpizzamag) June 13, 2018

Yes! It's called BP in Bed. The pizza box is made out of your typical cardboard but you can unfold it and create a tray table! See how it works: