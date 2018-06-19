WATCH: Preview of Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

The Late Late Show With James Corden may have just lined up its most legendary Carpool Karaoke guest yet. On Monday, a teaser for the show's visit to London this week revealed that none other than Paul McCartney will join Corden behind the wheel for a spin through Liverpool, as well as a musical ride through the former Beatle's musical legacy. The 48-second promo only gives away one Fab Four song that Corden and McCartney will sing together: "Drive My Car." While that song choice is obviously fitting, how come they didn't choose a Volkswagen Beetle for their ride?

Video of Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke - Coming This Week - #LateLateLondon