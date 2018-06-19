WATCH: Preview of Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

One song revealed and it's perfect!

June 19, 2018
Trish Gazall
The Late Late Show With James Corden may have just lined up its most legendary Carpool Karaoke guest yet. On Monday, a teaser for the show's visit to London this week revealed that none other than Paul McCartney will join Corden behind the wheel for a spin through Liverpool, as well as a musical ride through the former Beatle's musical legacy. The 48-second promo only gives away one Fab Four song that Corden and McCartney will sing together: "Drive My Car." While that song choice is obviously fitting, how come they didn't choose a Volkswagen Beetle for their ride?

