WATCH: Preview of PG-13 Version of Deadpool 2 with Fred Savage

A PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 arrives in theaters next month, and if it's as funny as its new trailer, then it's clear the movie won't miss all the R-rated cussing. The minute-long preview stars Fred Savage reprising his childhood role as "The Grandson" in The Princess Bride, waking up in his character's bedroom from that movie to find Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool sitting next to him, ready to read him a fairytale. "I kinda prefer Marvel movies...You're Marvel licensed by FOX," an unimpressed Savage tells Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth. "It's like if the Beatles were produced by Nickelback. It's music, but it sucks." Reynolds fires back, "You were nicer as a kid!" The recut Deadpool 2, now renamed Once Upon a Deadpool, debuts December 12.

Video of Once Upon A Deadpool | Official Trailer