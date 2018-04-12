WATCH: Preview of Serena Williams Documentary Series

HBO released a trailer Wednesday for an upcoming documentary series following Serena Williams titled Being Serena, which will begin on May 2. The series will include Williams' recent pregnancy. She first announced she was pregnant in April 2017 and gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, last September. She had a lot of complications through her pregnancy and the series will show some of the issues. Oh and by the way, she won the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant! Take a look at the trailer:

Video of Being Serena (2018) Official Trailer | HBO