WATCH: Rachel Platten Forgets Lyrics to National Anthem

Nothing is more awkward than a celebrity forgetting the national anthem. It’s just uncomfortable for everyone and you feel really bad for the singer. Unfortunately, we had one of these moments on Saturday.

Rachel Platten was set to sing the national anthem at a National Women's Soccer League match. Video of her unfortunate performance shows she repeatedly forgot the lyrics to the national anthem while singing on Saturday before the Utah Royals took on the Chicago Red Stars. She had to stop and re-start a couple of times. Nerves? It has to be because she's done this before!! (The pic above was from a World Series game!)

It was brutal to watch. Of course it was caught on camera and popped up everywhere!!

Video of When Rachel Platten forgets the national anthem

And another one: