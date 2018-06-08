WATCH: Rebecca Black (of "Friday" Song Fame) Sings Again

Rebecca Black, whose song "Friday" went viral seven years ago..and not in a good way, was on the season two premiere of The Four on Thursday. "There is something so brutal when you're 13 about people telling you that you don't belong here," she recalled. "There was definitely a moment where I got really close to giving up on my music. [But] you should never let anyone tell you that what you love to do is wrong." Black performed a unique cover of NSYNC's hit "Bye, Bye, Bye" that impressed judges, but ultimately wasn't enough for them to keep her in the competition. Regardless, she tweeted afterward, "I could not be more grateful for the platform you guys gave me to just be who I truly am and to do what I love more than anything else in the world. What a huge weight lifted and I cannot wait to show you what's to come." Here's her audition:

Video of Rebecca Black: She Is Back And Has a MESSAGE To The HATERS - &#039;Bye, Bye, Bye&#039;! | S2E1 | The Four

