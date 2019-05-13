WATCH: Renee Zellweger is Unrecognizable in First Trailer for Biopic "Judy"

The first trailer from the biopic Judy, starring Renee Zellweger, was released Friday. Renee Zellweger, looking almost nothing like herself, sings a poignant version of the classic "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" song made famous by Garland. The film tracks the icon in the winter of 1968 while performing on her last tour. Judy Garland died less than a year later from an accidental barbiturate overdose. Zellweger took a while to transform into Garland, sitting for about two hours to have wigs, prosthetics and contact lenses applied. Zellweger says, “It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person." However, Liza Minelli, Garland's star daughter, is not supportive of the film at all, saying, "I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way." Judy is in theaters September 27.

Video of JUDY | Official Teaser Trailer | Roadside Attractions