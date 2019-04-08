WATCH: See How Peeps are Made & Win a Tour of the Factory
Around Easter time, Peeps are everywhere. The Peeps factory makes an average of 5.5 million Peeps in just one day!
For the first time, the PEEPS® brand is opening its factory doors to consumers while giving back through a partnership with the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley (UWGLV) with the launch of a nationwide sweepstakes. The PEEPS® Helping Peeps Sweepstakes grand prize includes a trip for four to experience the ultimate behind the scenes tour at the PEEPS® Factory, located in Bethlehem, PA. To enter, the PEEPS® brand is encouraging fans to make a five dollar or more donation to UWGLV that will go towards supporting community schools. You can donate and enter the sweepstakes here.
Here's a video on how PEEPS are made: