WATCH: SNL Host Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Chris Farley

Adam Sandler took a moment during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend to remember his late friend Chris Farley. “He was a one man party/You know who I’m talking about, I’m talking about my friend Chris Farley,” Sandler sang in a touching parody song that he originally performed on his recent Netflix special. As photos of Farley and clips of the pair performing on “SNL” appeared on a screen behind him, Sandler delivered lyrics about some of Farley’s most-loved characters and sketches-including Matt Foley, Cindy Crawford, and Todd O’Connor. Current “SNL” cast member Leslie Jones later shared on Twitter that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house during Sandler’s performance. It was soooo good!

Video of Chris Farley Song - SNL

He also brought back Opera Man for Weekend Update!!

The episode also featured musical guest Shawn Mendes, who performed “If I Can’t Have You” and “In My Blood.”

Video of Shawn Mendes: If I Can&#039;t Have You (Live) - SNL