WATCH: SNL Host Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Chris Farley
And watch Shawn Mendes perform
Adam Sandler took a moment during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend to remember his late friend Chris Farley. “He was a one man party/You know who I’m talking about, I’m talking about my friend Chris Farley,” Sandler sang in a touching parody song that he originally performed on his recent Netflix special. As photos of Farley and clips of the pair performing on “SNL” appeared on a screen behind him, Sandler delivered lyrics about some of Farley’s most-loved characters and sketches-including Matt Foley, Cindy Crawford, and Todd O’Connor. Current “SNL” cast member Leslie Jones later shared on Twitter that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house during Sandler’s performance. It was soooo good!
He also brought back Opera Man for Weekend Update!!
The episode also featured musical guest Shawn Mendes, who performed “If I Can’t Have You” and “In My Blood.”