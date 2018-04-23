WATCH: St. Louis 'Hamilton' Cast Dance Challenge

Hamilton just finished its run in St. Louis. The touring group we had is known as the Angelica Tour, and apparently the seperate tours are having DANCE CONTESTS. Watch as The #AngelicaTour answers the #SoYouThinkYouHamDance challenge. By the way, this is done behind the scenes at the Fabulous Fox!

I was lucky enought to see Hamilton and it was just as amazing as everyone said. Definitely lives up to the hype! If you didn't get a chance to go, you'll have another chance. It's coming back!