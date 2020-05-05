WATCH: St. Louis' Joanna Serenko on The Voice

Monday's episode of The Voice opened with James Taylor and it was so good! He started with "Shower the People" and the contestants joined in. I may have had a tear.

Video of James Taylor Performs &quot;Shower the People&quot; with The Voice&#039;s Top 20 - Voice Live Top 17 Performances

Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas stayed home to watch performances from the 17 remaining contestants who'd filmed themselves from their own residences.

Joanna Serenko from St. Louis is one of those contestants! She is so great. I really hope she moves on. We will find out tonight. Here's her performance:

Video of Joanna Serenko Sings Daryl Hall &amp; John Oates&#039; &quot;Rich Girl&quot; - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020

After the show, the 17 contestants will be cut to 9 via fan voting online, with four contestants being revealed as "safe" on May 5 (tonight). Each coach will then select another artist to move forward.

Go Joanna!!