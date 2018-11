It's the live playoffs on The Voice and St. Louis still has someone in it! Kennedy Holmes, 13 years-old, is on Jennifer Hudson's team. She closed out the show last night with "Halo" by Beyonce. We find out tonight if she moves on. Go Kennedy!!! We are all rooting for you!!

Video of Kennedy Holmes Showcases Her Powerful Vocals with "Halo" - The Voice 2018 Live Playoffs Top 24