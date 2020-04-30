WATCH: STL History Live -Free Online Programs

The Missouri Historical Society (MHS) is offering a new series, STL History Live. The series brings fascinating stories about St. Louis directly into homes via Zoom. MHS has launched the program in order to continue to make its programs accessible to the public while social distancing measures in response to COVID-19 are in place. STL History Live programs are 20-30-minute presentations followed by a brief Q& A. See the complete schedule on their site here or click here for their FB.

And if you're missing the Missouri History Museum’s Twilight Tuesdays concert series, check out these musical events offered via Zoom as part of the STL History Live lineup.

Vinyl Tales with DJ G. Wiz

Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 6 pm | Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 6 pm

Get your body moving by joining DJ G. Wiz for an entertaining musical segment that explores some of our favorite songs from the past.

Rhythm on the Mississippi: How Riverboats Shaped St. Louis Music in the Early 20th Century

Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 6 pm

Join Library Assistant Magdalene Linck and guest presenter T. J. Müller, local musician and music historian, as they examine the beginnings of jazz in St. Louis during the 1910s and 1920s. Learn about the connection between riverboats and music and explore the lives of musicians who made names for themselves on the Mississippi.

You can check out any that you may have missed on their YouTube page. This event premiered on April 14th-Pandemics of the Past: St. Louis Responds