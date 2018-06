WATCH: Tennis Player Collides with Ball Boy

Ouch!!! This video of Damir Džumhur’s third-round French Open tennis match against Alexander Zverev shows Džumhur accidentally colliding with a ball boy when they both tried to catch a wild shot.

Talk about a collision course. --@DzumhurDamir collides with ball boy during match. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/M5xHLxMlMK — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 1, 2018

Good news, he's okay!!