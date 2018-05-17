WATCH: Tina Fey's Promo for SNL this Weekend

She hosts this weekend

May 17, 2018
Tina Fey

Tina Fey reflects on her career via an animated short in a new promo for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. In the clip, cartoon Tina recalls her climb from SNL writer to head writer, noting that she had "successfully mastered the art of sleeping with my eyes open” before being promoted to a cast member, sitting alongside an animated Jimmy Fallon at the Weekend Update desk. The season 43 finale of SNL airs this Saturday, May 19. Tina hosts and Nicki Minaj will be the musical guest. 

