Watch: Trish Shows You The Easy Way to Create Your Grocery List

Do you ever forget your grocery list at home? Schnucks has now got you covered with their new Schnucks Rewards App!

Inside the app you can create your shopping list wherever you are plus, share it with family members whatever they may need as well.

The best part: you select what Schnucks you're going to and the app will sort your items by aisle! No lost for hours in the grocery store!

I can't say enough about what Schnucks is doing with this new app to improve your shopping experience!