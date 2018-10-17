WATCH: Underwater Pumpkin Carving Competition

On Sunday, a team of scuba divers competed in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest in the Florida Keys. Underwater artists of all ages used dive knives and carving tools while submerged 30 feet beneath the surface. A big part of the challenge was keeping the pumpkins from floating off as they carved! Sebastian Gimeno, 16, and his brother Gabriel, 14, from Weston, Florida, won the competition with their dolphin and half-moon design. They won a return dive trip courtesy of the competition's organizer, Amoray Dive Resort.