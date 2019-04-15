WATCH: 'Veronica Mars' Teaser and Premiere Date!

It's all happening, Marshmallows! Hulu has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming Veronica Mars revival. As People reports, Kristen Bell returns as Veronica! In the clip, private investigator Veronica Mars laments all of the terrible spring breakers she has to deal with in her hometown of Neptune, California, including, "Drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys and pickpockets." Bell also flashes Mars' signature taser in the clip. The teaser reveals the revival will debut on July 26, and all eight episodes will reportedly be available at once. Former cast members of the series, such as Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring and Percy Daggs III, will be returning for the revival.