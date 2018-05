On Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice, Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli was named the youngest champion in the show's history.

Video of The Voice 2018 - The Season 14 Voice Champion Is...

15-year-old Brynn joined Julia Michaels onstage Tuesday for a medley of her hits “Issues” and “Jump." Julia wrote her debut single "Walk My Way." Not bad for Coach Kelly Clarkson's first season!