WATCH: Wheelchair-bound Groom Stands to Dance with Bride

Grab a tissue. This is the best thing I've seen in a long time. This video out of Brazil is going viral as it should. A groom who lost the ability to walk in a motorcycle accident in 2014 is on the dance floor in his wheelchair as his bride sways while sitting on his lap. However, that's not the end of it.....two of the best men, the groom's brother and father, appeared out of the crowd with two chairs and velcro straps. Watch as they help the groom stand up so that he could actually dance with his bride on his wedding...