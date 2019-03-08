WATCH: 'Wife Swap' Is Coming Back in April!

Wife Swap is coming back to Paramount TV (it used to be Spike). The cable network announced that it will air 10 new, one-hour episodes beginning April 4. Like the original that aired on ABC from 2004-2013, the show will ask wives to switch homes and deal with a new family. “Wife Swap” first ran on ABC between 2004 and 2010, and was briefly revived in 2013. A celebrity edition ran for four seasons, going off the air in 2015. Here's a preview of the new season:

Video of &#039;Wife Swap&#039; Official Trailer | Wife Swap Is Back! | Paramount Network