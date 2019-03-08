WATCH: 'Wife Swap' Is Coming Back in April!

It will air on Paramount

March 8, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

ID 37795492 © Katarzyna Bialasiewicz | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Wife Swap is coming back to Paramount TV (it used to be Spike). The cable network announced that it will air 10 new, one-hour episodes beginning April 4. Like the original that aired on ABC from 2004-2013, the show will ask wives to switch homes and deal with a new family. “Wife Swap” first ran on ABC between 2004 and 2010, and was briefly revived in 2013. A celebrity edition ran for four seasons, going off the air in 2015. Here's a preview of the new season: 

 

Tags: 
Wife Swap
TV
Paramount TV
reality TV

Trish's Dishes