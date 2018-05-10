Wendy's Accepts Burger King's Invitation to Prom

May 10, 2018
Trish Gazall

It might be a love connection! In Lynn, Mass. two fast-food chains reside next door to each other: Burger King and Wendy’s. Burger King had a little fun with it-

And by the way, the Wendy's Twitter account is always fun to follow so of course they had a response: 

I love it! And even Moon Pie jumped in: 

