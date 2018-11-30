Who (& How Much) to Tip This Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time of giving. With that in mind, Lifehacker has compiled a list of people in your life you should send a nice tip to in December--as well as some advice on how much you should give them. Here they are:

Babysitter: Up to one evening’s pay.

Barber: Up to the cost of one haircut.

Beauty salon: Up to the cost of one salon visit divided for each staff member who works with you. Pro tip: Give individual cards or a small gift each for those who work on you.

Day care provider: A gift from you or $25-$70 for each staff member who works with your child(ren) and a small gift from your child(ren).

Dog walker: Up to one week’s pay.

Doorman: $15-80. $15 or more each for multiple doormen.

Handyman: $15-40.

Housekeeper: Up to the amount of one week’s pay.

Nursing home employees: A gift that can be split between staffers, like a fruit basket.

Personal caregiver: Up to one week to one month’s salary.

Personal trainer: Up to the cost of one session.

Superintendent: $20-80.

Trash collectors: $10-30 each (if your municipality allows it).

