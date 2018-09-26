WATCH: Will Smith Bungee Jumps Over Grand Canyon

Now this is a story all about how Will Smith got flip-turned upside down! On Tuesday, he celebrated his 50th birthday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon--and, of course, livestreaming the whole thing on YouTube. The event included a pre-jump interview conducted by Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro and a phone call from Smith's friend Tom Cruise, who gave him some advice about helicopter stunt-work. Smith's whole family was in attendance--even his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, who embraced second wife Jada Pinkett Smith as he jumped. "Life is hard. you might get hurt. Your heart might get broken," Smith said after completing the death-defying challenge. "But you still gotta commit...Don't hesitate—GO."

Video of Will Smith Bungee Jumps Out of a Helicopter!