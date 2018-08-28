William Shatner's Christmas Album Coming Soon

So this is real.

You can pre-order my Christmas Album https://t.co/jpCJ9ft6bL It’s also available on vinyl! ------ pic.twitter.com/8kIH6YrrHq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 26, 2018

Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album out on October 26. But you can preorder right now!! He's joined by several famous musicians who will lend their voices to his Christmas song covers. Henry Rolins, Brad Paisley, Iggy Pop, Mel Collins, and Judy Collins.

Here's the track list below.

Jingle Bells Feat. Henry Rollins

Blue Christmas Feat. Brad Paisley

Little Drummer Boy Feat. Joe Louis Walker

Winter Wonderland Feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle

Twas the Night Before Christmas Feat. Mel Collins

Run Rudolph Run Feat. Elliot Easton

O Come, O Come Emmanuel Feat. Rick Wakeman

Silver Bells Feat. Ian Anderson

One for You, One for Me

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Feat. Billy Gibbons

Silent Night Feat. Iggy Pop

White Christmas Feat. Judy Collins

Feliz Navidad Feat. Dani Bender