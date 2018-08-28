William Shatner's Christmas Album Coming Soon
Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album
So this is real.
You can pre-order my Christmas Album https://t.co/jpCJ9ft6bL It’s also available on vinyl! ------ pic.twitter.com/8kIH6YrrHq— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 26, 2018
Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album out on October 26. But you can preorder right now!! He's joined by several famous musicians who will lend their voices to his Christmas song covers. Henry Rolins, Brad Paisley, Iggy Pop, Mel Collins, and Judy Collins.
Here's the track list below.
Jingle Bells Feat. Henry Rollins
Blue Christmas Feat. Brad Paisley
Little Drummer Boy Feat. Joe Louis Walker
Winter Wonderland Feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle
Twas the Night Before Christmas Feat. Mel Collins
Run Rudolph Run Feat. Elliot Easton
O Come, O Come Emmanuel Feat. Rick Wakeman
Silver Bells Feat. Ian Anderson
One for You, One for Me
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Feat. Billy Gibbons
Silent Night Feat. Iggy Pop
White Christmas Feat. Judy Collins
Feliz Navidad Feat. Dani Bender