On Sunday in Clarence, New York, Karl Haist won the annual World Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a gourd that tipped the scales at 2,027 pounds. As The Buffalo News notes, that broke the previous state record for heaviest pumpkin--a 1,971-pounder which won last year's event--and earned Haist, a two-time winner who came in second last year, a $2,500 first prize and a $1,000 bonus for surpassing 2,000 pounds.