Woman Helps Keith Urban Pay For Groceries

A New Jersey teacher saw a man short on cash for snacks in line at her local Wawa convenience store and stepped in to pay for them. It was only when the man thanked Ruth Reed and started a conversation that she learned it was country star Keith Urban--although it took some convincing. "I didn’t believe him, I asked where Nicole [Kidman> was and who was the lady," she tells CBS3. "He told me it was his sister. He finally said that I could ask his bodyguard. It was then I realized what an idiot I was." Reed goes on to say that Urban was "very gracious" and took a photo with her. The elementary school teacher has picked up a stranger's tab at Wawa at least once a week for the past three years. One of her students shared the story on Twitter.

My favorite story of the day is how my 3rd grade teacher thought @KeithUrban was down on his luck and couldn’t pay for his wawa snacks so she bought them for him. What an angel. pic.twitter.com/mJccVOQWtp — Olivia Rose Prouse (@liverdiverz) August 4, 2018

I can't imagine this story ending here. My bet is on Keith (or someone) doing something in return.