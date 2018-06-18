Woman Kills Rabid Bobcat with Bare Hands

Earlier this month in Georgia, DeDe Phillips came face-to-face with a rabid bobcat. Having grown up in the country, she knew she was in for a fight to the death. "I was in trouble and I knew it," she told CBS 46 as the cat jumped at her face. But this story has a surprise ending, tipped off by the fact that Phillips lived to talk about her encounter. “It caught me slightly on my face, but I got him before he could do much damage there,” Phillips told Online Athens. “I took it straight to the ground and started inching my hands up to its throat. I knew that was the only way I was getting out of this.” After she choked out the cat, she had her son stab it "four or five times" to make sure it was "completely dead." Maybe she can help catch the Bear in Ballwin!

