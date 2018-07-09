Gal Gadot Visits Children's Hospital as Wonder Woman

She wore the full costume!

July 9, 2018
Trish Gazall
Credit: Handout Photo by A.M.P.A.S. via USA TODAY NETWORK

Gal Gadot delighted patients in a children's hospital on Friday by showing up in her full Wonder Woman costume. The actress visited the Inova Children's Hospital in Annandale, Virginia. "Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff #wonderwoman84," Dr. Lucas Collazo tweeted, along with a photo of the staff with the star. Other heartwarming images circulating social media show Gadot holding a baby and a young fan beaming in awe at her.  

 

So awesome!

