Gal Gadot Visits Children's Hospital as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot delighted patients in a children's hospital on Friday by showing up in her full Wonder Woman costume. The actress visited the Inova Children's Hospital in Annandale, Virginia. "Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff #wonderwoman84," Dr. Lucas Collazo tweeted, along with a photo of the staff with the star. Other heartwarming images circulating social media show Gadot holding a baby and a young fan beaming in awe at her.

(PHOTOS) More photos of Gal Gadot visiting Inova Children’s Hospital yesterday. ❤️ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/tgqHiMmmq0 — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 7, 2018

