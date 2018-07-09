Gal Gadot Visits Children's Hospital as Wonder Woman
She wore the full costume!
Gal Gadot delighted patients in a children's hospital on Friday by showing up in her full Wonder Woman costume. The actress visited the Inova Children's Hospital in Annandale, Virginia. "Thank you @GalGadot for visiting us @InovaHealth Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff #wonderwoman84," Dr. Lucas Collazo tweeted, along with a photo of the staff with the star. Other heartwarming images circulating social media show Gadot holding a baby and a young fan beaming in awe at her.
(PHOTOS) More photos of Gal Gadot visiting Inova Children's Hospital yesterday.
Gal Gadot stopped by the Inova Children's Hospital in Annandale, Virginia on Friday in her Wonder Woman outfit.